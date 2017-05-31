Passenger is killed in Long Beach crash; driver suspected of DUI
A suspected drunken driver crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Long Beach, killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring himself, police said Sunday. The crash also injured another passenger, who suffered a broken leg.
