Passenger is killed in Long Beach cra...

Passenger is killed in Long Beach crash; driver suspected of DUI

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A suspected drunken driver crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Long Beach, killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring himself, police said Sunday. The crash also injured another passenger, who suffered a broken leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) 4 hr G rag 691
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 6 hr Paul J Ackerman 3,634
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Sat Mark Suckinburger 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
playa 13 May 18 Ladron 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC