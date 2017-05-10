On Track For Tomorrow - Port of Long Beach
In this evolving environment, where shippers are searching for the fastest conduits for their goods to markets, communication along the whole length of the supply chain is paramount. For years, the Port of Long Beach has been preparing for the mega vessels that are becoming more common at U.S. seaports, investing more than $4 billion on capital improvements this decade to increase cargo-handling efficiency with sustainable facilities and practices that can withstand community and regulatory scrutiny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Journal of Commerce Online.
