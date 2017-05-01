No a silver bulleta for toxic algal blooms in El Dorado Park, officials say
Map from the California Water Quality Monitoring Council website shows where harmful algal blooms were detected in April in four of seven ponds at El Dorado East Regional Park. Parks and public health officials say there is no “silver bullet” to eradicate the harmful algal blooms found this month in four of the seven water bodies at El Dorado East Regional Park.
