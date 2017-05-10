Nike Cortez Receives Long Beach Edition for 45th Anniversary
Nike's Cortez silhouette returned last weekend in white, black and navy and will receive an upcoming Long Beach, California dedicated blue pair for its 45th anniversary celebration. Linked to the LA hip-hop and gang scene for decades, this pair pays tribute to Snoop Dogg's birthplace and possibly references his affiliation with the Crips.
