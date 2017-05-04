New video shows shark up close swimming off shore of Long Beach
While much attention has been given to sharks hanging around south Orange County the past week after a shark attack at San Onofre State Beach, a video surfaced Wednesday showing an up-close look at great whites lingering near shore in Long Beach. Shark Lab director Chris Lowe said the sharks are believed to be the same ones that were living off Sunset Beach and Surfside two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|Wendy
|3,631
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|14 hr
|MMapp
|1
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Wed
|LMResident
|3
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Vnwk
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|Wed
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC