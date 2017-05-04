New video shows shark up close swimmi...

New video shows shark up close swimming off shore of Long Beach

Read more: The Daily Breeze

While much attention has been given to sharks hanging around south Orange County the past week after a shark attack at San Onofre State Beach, a video surfaced Wednesday showing an up-close look at great whites lingering near shore in Long Beach. Shark Lab director Chris Lowe said the sharks are believed to be the same ones that were living off Sunset Beach and Surfside two years ago.

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 05 at 9:47AM PDT

