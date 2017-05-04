Music Tastes Good Festival Will Return to Long Beach With Ween, Sleater-Kinney

Music Tastes Good, the festival that debuted last fall in downtown Long Beach with performances by Warpaint, De La Soul, Sylvan Esso, Iron and Wine, The Melvins and The Specials among many others, will return in 2017. The KCRW-presented festival announced its lineup today, which includes headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney as well as such other notables as shoegaze legends Ride, Latin rock stalwarts Los Lobos and retro soul shouter Charles Bradley.

