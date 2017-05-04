Music Tastes Good Festival Will Return to Long Beach With Ween, Sleater-Kinney
Music Tastes Good, the festival that debuted last fall in downtown Long Beach with performances by Warpaint, De La Soul, Sylvan Esso, Iron and Wine, The Melvins and The Specials among many others, will return in 2017. The KCRW-presented festival announced its lineup today, which includes headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney as well as such other notables as shoegaze legends Ride, Latin rock stalwarts Los Lobos and retro soul shouter Charles Bradley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|54 min
|tellinitlikitis
|5
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Wendy
|3,631
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|17 hr
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Vnwk
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|Wed
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC