Music Tastes Good Festival Will Retur...

Music Tastes Good Festival Will Return to Long Beach With Ween, Sleater-Kinney

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Music Tastes Good, the festival that debuted last fall in downtown Long Beach with performances by Warpaint, De La Soul, Sylvan Esso, Iron and Wine, The Melvins and The Specials among many others, will return in 2017. The KCRW-presented festival announced its lineup today, which includes headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney as well as such other notables as shoegaze legends Ride, Latin rock stalwarts Los Lobos and retro soul shouter Charles Bradley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 54 min tellinitlikitis 5
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 6 hr Wendy 3,631
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 17 hr MMapp 1
gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12) Wed Vnwk 70
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,995
Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk Wed Juanitto 1
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 05 at 9:47AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC