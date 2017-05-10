Music Tastes Good Festival Returns to...

Music Tastes Good Festival Returns to Long Beach One Year After Founder's Death

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

It was always Josh Fischel 's dream to create a musical homage to the bustling port city of Long Beach, California, a mini-metropolis of a half-million residents on the southern edge of Los Angeles County. Now, one year after his death, Fischel's wife Abbie and his friends are keeping his memory alive by staging the second musical tribute to Long Beach with some of Fischel's favorite bands performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min new jersey 21,019
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 7 Stuart Perry 3,632
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12) May 3 Vnwk 70
Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk May 3 Juanitto 1
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC