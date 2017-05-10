Music Tastes Good Festival Returns to Long Beach One Year After Founder's Death

It was always Josh Fischel 's dream to create a musical homage to the bustling port city of Long Beach, California, a mini-metropolis of a half-million residents on the southern edge of Los Angeles County. Now, one year after his death, Fischel's wife Abbie and his friends are keeping his memory alive by staging the second musical tribute to Long Beach with some of Fischel's favorite bands performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.