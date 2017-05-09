Metro Blue Line to (Finally) Receive Light Synchronization Along Long Beach Stretch

Let's be frank: it is the wrong way to be advertising the use of public transportation-and to experience this egregious advert, one simply has to take the Blue Line through Long Beach. And if you're lucky, you'll only hit one or two lights as you watch individual commuters putt-putt past you while the entire Metro train, filled with hundreds of folks, comes to a halt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.