Man wins $620K verdict against Long B...

Man wins $620K verdict against Long Beach police in brutality lawsuit

Ray Webb, 62, says he was beaten, choked and shocked with a Taser by Long Beach police during a violent traffic stop in 2011. A federal jury this week awarded him $620,000 in an excessive-force lawsuit.

