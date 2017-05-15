Man threatens to jump from 710 overpass in Long Beach
A man in his 30s threatened to jump off an overpass onto 710 Freeway Sunday evening in Long Beach, shutting down freeway lanes and tying up traffic for over an hour, before he peaceably surrendered to law enforcement. The drama began about 5:20 p.m. on 710 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
