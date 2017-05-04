Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Long Beach drug robbery
A man convicted of murdering a 24-year-old during a botched North Long Beach drug robbery was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday. Despite the fact that prosecutors never alleged Mark Cooper, 28, actually pulled the trigger on the murder weapon, jurors decided in November that he was responsible in the deadly shooting of Long Beach resident Jose Vidal.
