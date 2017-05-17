Man sentenced for throwing boya s Chihuahua off Long Beach balcony

A 24-year-old man who admitted to throwing a 10-year-old boy's assistance dog off of a Long Beach balcony was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. The dog, 1-year-old Chihuahua named Pearl, survived the fall but is still recovering from her injuries, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.