Man risks life sentence trying to prove Long Beach police attacked him

A Long Beach man accused of attacking a police officer with his bicycle claims he was actually the victim of excessive force when two officers shocked him with a stun gun, pepper sprayed him and broke his arm after stopping him for riding without a required bike light. A Long Beach man decided on Wednesday to risk life in prison for a chance to convince a jury that police needlessly beat him with batons, pepper sprayed him and shocked him with a stun gun after stopping him for riding a bicycle without a headlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.