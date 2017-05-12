Man charged in robbery of two elderly women in Long Beach
A Long Beach man was charged Friday in connection with the robbery of two senior citizen women in their home on Wednesday, Long Beach police said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Ian Kilbourne Chambers, 24, of Long Beach, with two counts of robbery, one count of residential robbery and one count of vehicle theft.
