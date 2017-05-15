Man accused in shooting death of Long Beach mother, girl, collapses in courtroom

The man accused of gunning down a 4-year-old girl and her mother in downtown Long Beach collapsed in a courtroom and was taken to a hospital by paramedics Monday moments after the prosecution announced it would not seek the death penalty against him. The decision means 23-year-old Brandon Ivan Colbert Jr. - who is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Aug. 6 slayings of 26-year-old Carina Mancera and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya - would face life in prison without parole if he's convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.