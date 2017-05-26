LOVERS, HATERS & OTHERS Presented As A Fundraiser For The Found Theatre of Long Beach
The Found Theatre of Long Beach is proud to present a special theatrical event. Kim and Scott McClelland, founders and operators of the famous Roadhouse Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, for more than 20 years, have graciously offered to perform their signature piece, "Lovers, Haters & Others" as a benefit for the Found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Trish
|66
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|elisabeth sessler...
|3,638
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|8 hr
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|19 hr
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|May 29
|JustStop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC