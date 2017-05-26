LOVERS, HATERS & OTHERS Presented As ...

LOVERS, HATERS & OTHERS Presented As A Fundraiser For The Found Theatre of Long Beach

Friday May 26

The Found Theatre of Long Beach is proud to present a special theatrical event. Kim and Scott McClelland, founders and operators of the famous Roadhouse Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, for more than 20 years, have graciously offered to perform their signature piece, "Lovers, Haters & Others" as a benefit for the Found.

