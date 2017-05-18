Long Beacha s Wrigley area gets a Sta...

Long Beacha s Wrigley area gets a Starbucks; 15 youths get jobs through work program

Read more: Press-Telegram

Starbucks has opened a special store in Long Beach at 281 E. Willow St. that employs youth who received job training after life difficulties. Starbucks and Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Network worked together to provide 15 youths who have experienced obstacles on their way into the workforce with training and jobs at a new cafe in the Wrigley area of Long Beach.

