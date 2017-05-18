Long Beach to hear challenges to new 24-hour psychiatric urgent care center

Several residents are asking Long Beach leaders to overturn the recent approval of a 24-hour psychiatric urgent care facility due to a legal dispute over building ownership and concerns about negative impacts to surrounding neighborhoods, among other reasons. The Planning Commission in March granted a conditional use permit to Stars Behavior Health Group to operate a crisis walk-in center and outpatient urgent care facility at 3200-3220 Long Beach Boulevard, just south of the 405 Freeway and the Virginia Country Club area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.