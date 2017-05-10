Long Beach Republicans: Trump has a s...

Long Beach Republicans: Trump has a stopped the left-wing agendaa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

At this year's Republican dinner in Long Beach, guests walked past cardboard cutouts of Ronald Reagan and new president Donald Trump - the latter adorned with a stick-on name tag with the words “Mr. Bigly.” Long Beach area Republicans, who one year ago spent their annual dinner wondering whether their party would unite to elect the mercurial and controversial Donald Trump to the White House, celebrated his victory and early presidency at this year's functions. “The number one thing Donald Trump has done is, he stopped the left-wing agenda,” keynote speaker Larry Elder said during remarks delivered Thursday night in Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 19 hr Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific Thu AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca... Thu concerned res 1
News Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09) Thu Marvvin 30
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 13 at 1:31AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC