Long Beach Republicans: Trump has a stopped the left-wing agendaa

At this year's Republican dinner in Long Beach, guests walked past cardboard cutouts of Ronald Reagan and new president Donald Trump - the latter adorned with a stick-on name tag with the words “Mr. Bigly.” Long Beach area Republicans, who one year ago spent their annual dinner wondering whether their party would unite to elect the mercurial and controversial Donald Trump to the White House, celebrated his victory and early presidency at this year's functions. “The number one thing Donald Trump has done is, he stopped the left-wing agenda,” keynote speaker Larry Elder said during remarks delivered Thursday night in Long Beach.

