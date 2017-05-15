Long Beach publisher to release new m...

Long Beach publisher to release new memoir from survivor of a gay conversion therapya

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach book publisher Brown Paper Press is releasing a new book this week, a memoir written by a gay man who underwent church-run conversion therapy. “The Inheritance of Shame,” by Peter Gajdics, will be released at a launch party at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St. The event will include a reading and signing, as well as live music by the folk duo Bearcoon and a wine reception hosted by Berlin Bistro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Toms river nj 21,028
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Sun Isaac s pang 54
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 12 Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
News Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca... May 11 concerned res 1
News Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09) May 11 Marvvin 30
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC