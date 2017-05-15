Long Beach publisher to release new memoir from survivor of a gay conversion therapya

Long Beach book publisher Brown Paper Press is releasing a new book this week, a memoir written by a gay man who underwent church-run conversion therapy. “The Inheritance of Shame,” by Peter Gajdics, will be released at a launch party at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St. The event will include a reading and signing, as well as live music by the folk duo Bearcoon and a wine reception hosted by Berlin Bistro.

