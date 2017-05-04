Long Beach police will be on the lookout for DUIs on Cinco de Mayo
Long Beach police will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers this Friday on Cinco de Mayo, according to an announcement from the department. From 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday, special patrols will be deployed across the city in areas of Long Beach where DUI crashes and arrests are more common, police said.
