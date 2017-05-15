Long Beach police, suspect tell very different stories of arrest

Solomon Brooks, 31, in the hospital after his arrest June 3. He is accused of attacking a police officer with his bicycle, but claims he was actually the victim of excessive force by two Long Beach officers. A Long Beach man accused of attacking a police officer with his bicycle claims a video and a bystander's account show he was the victim of excessive force when two officers stopped him for riding without a required bike light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.