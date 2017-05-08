Long Beach police make 5 DUI arrests on Cino de Mayo
Long Beach police arrested five people on suspicion of drunken driving on the night of Cinco de Mayo while the department had extra patrols on the road looking for impaired motorists. The stepped-up enforcement began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|47 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC