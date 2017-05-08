Long Beach police make 5 DUI arrests ...

Long Beach police make 5 DUI arrests on Cino de Mayo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach police arrested five people on suspicion of drunken driving on the night of Cinco de Mayo while the department had extra patrols on the road looking for impaired motorists. The stepped-up enforcement began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 47 min Fitus T Bluster 21,014
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun Stuart Perry 3,632
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... Sat Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12) May 3 Vnwk 70
Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk May 3 Juanitto 1
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC