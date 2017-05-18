Long Beach, nonprofit mark opening of affordable housing complex near Bixby Knolls
Long Beach and a Torrance-based nonprofit this week marked the opening a new affordable housing complex near Bixby Knolls for people with developmental disabilities. Banner Homes, a rehabilitated multi-family residential building at 4410 N. Banner Drive, will be reserved for extremely low-income people, defined as those earning 30 percent of the area median income.
