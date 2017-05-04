Long Beach may loan $10M to Aquarium of the Pacific for expansion project
A few months into the $53 million Aquarium of the Pacific expansion project, management is looking to borrow $10.5 million from the city of Long Beach to help cover early construction costs. The educational exhibit expansion, called the Pacific Visions Project , will house a two-story, 300-seat immersive theater, new galleries and other features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|mexico
|21,009
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC