Long Beach may loan $10M to Aquarium of the Pacific for expansion project

A few months into the $53 million Aquarium of the Pacific expansion project, management is looking to borrow $10.5 million from the city of Long Beach to help cover early construction costs. The educational exhibit expansion, called the Pacific Visions Project , will house a two-story, 300-seat immersive theater, new galleries and other features.

