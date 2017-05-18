Long Beach man sentenced for sexually...

Long Beach man sentenced for sexually assault of girl, who was 9 months old

A 32-year-old Long Beach man was sentenced Friday to nearly 126 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a family member in Costa Mesa for more than a year, starting when she was 9 months old, and circulating videos of his acts online. Ryan Michael Booth was convicted in March of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.

