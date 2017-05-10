Long Beach man sentenced for killing ...

Long Beach man sentenced for killing acquaintance in fight over spilled alcohol

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing an acquaintance during a fight over spilled alcohol, according to authorities. Enrique Pina Carrillo, 50, pleaded no contest Friday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon in the slaying of 22-year-old Junior Jimenez, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a news release.

