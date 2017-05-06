Long Beach issues shark advisory after numerous sightings
A great white is seen near Guadalupe Island, a 22-mile-long volcanic land mass 150 miles west of Baja California in 2008. As many as a dozen juvenile great white sharks have been spotted off Peninsula Beach in the last few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|2 hr
|Spanky
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Wendy
|3,631
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Thu
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC