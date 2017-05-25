Long Beach digs in to mark groundbreaking of Huxton townhome project
City Ventures and Long Beach city officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new downtown Huxton townhouse project on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia, center, shovels dirt with other officials during ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|Dominican 17
|21,047
|Is my boyfriend gay for wanting sex with me and... (May '15)
|1 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|18
|Long Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|lor
|3
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|May 21
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 21
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC