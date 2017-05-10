Long Beach City Council to take up future of proposed aquatics center

The City Council is tasked with a tough decision on Tuesday as it considers moving forward on one of the more costly - and intricate - projects Long Beach has ever undertaken. The multi-million dollar Belmont Beach & Aquatics Center is the intended replacement project for the former Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool, a 1960's-era facility that was abruptly shut down in 2013 after a report found a powerful earthquake could pancake the structure.

