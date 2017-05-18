Long Beach City Council members join ...

Long Beach City Council members join Don't Waste Long Beach...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Four Long Beach, California, City Council members will join Don't Waste Long Beach , a coalition of environmental, community and worker rights organizations that says it is committed to lifting environmental and safety standards in Long Beach's commercial waste and recycling industry, to express support for changing Long Beach's commercial waste system and issuing a five-year notice to local waste haulers. The notice will allow city leaders to explore options for transforming Long Beach's commercial waste system and adopt an exclusive franchise system in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 1 hr Dead Boy 1
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) 1 hr Sos 688
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Adam 21,032
playa 13 21 hr Ladron 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 12 Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC