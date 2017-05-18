Long Beach City Council members join Don't Waste Long Beach...
Four Long Beach, California, City Council members will join Don't Waste Long Beach , a coalition of environmental, community and worker rights organizations that says it is committed to lifting environmental and safety standards in Long Beach's commercial waste and recycling industry, to express support for changing Long Beach's commercial waste system and issuing a five-year notice to local waste haulers. The notice will allow city leaders to explore options for transforming Long Beach's commercial waste system and adopt an exclusive franchise system in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
