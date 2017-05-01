Long Beach-area students may soon choose taste over nutrition
Long Beach-area schools, like others across the country, may soon have more wiggle room when it comes to following nutritional rules that may be requiring them to serve dishes students are not willing to eat. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday announced plans to ease some nutritional standards for school meals.
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|Tom Johnson
|3,628
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|Mon
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sun
|Acab
|2
|Car wreck
|Sat
|Shannon
|12
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Apr 29
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Fahey Riot
|52
