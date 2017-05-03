Long Beach adopts proposals aimed at increasing affordable housing
The City Council on Tuesday adopted all but one of 29 affordable housing recommendations aimed at preserving and producing more units for low- and moderate-income families in Long Beach. The policy recommendations were laid out in a 88-page report , born out of months of meetings with tenants, landlords, developers and housing advocates, among others.
