Leaders at the Port of Long Beach app...

Leaders at the Port of Long Beach approve $102 million for two new fire stations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Two seaside firehouses worth a combined $102 million got the go ahead from the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners Tuesday, despite the port's fragile financial outlook. The five-member civilian commission that governs the Port of Long Beach voted 3-1 to allow planning to move forward for the fire stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) May 12 Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific May 11 AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
Car wreck Apr 29 Shannon 12
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting Apr 25 Ronald 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC