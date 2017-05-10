Large Sharks Spotted Off Long Beach C...

Large Sharks Spotted Off Long Beach Coast

NewsChopper4 captured images of the sharks from the air days after 10 to 20 sharks were spotted Long Beach, prompting a shark advisory. Advisory signs were posted throughout a 1.5 mile stretch of the beach where sharks have been sighted, from Grenada Avenue to 72nd Place.

