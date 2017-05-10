Large Sharks Spotted Off Long Beach Coast
NewsChopper4 captured images of the sharks from the air days after 10 to 20 sharks were spotted Long Beach, prompting a shark advisory. Advisory signs were posted throughout a 1.5 mile stretch of the beach where sharks have been sighted, from Grenada Avenue to 72nd Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|new jersey
|21,019
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 7
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC