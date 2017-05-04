LA County decision is victory for bum...

LA County decision is victory for bumped-around foster kids

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a pilot program to ensure that students in foster care have transportation to their so-called “school of origin.” The pilot that will tap into $300,000 from the Department of Children and Family Services, $100,000 from the County Office of Education and an additional $100,000 of in-kind transportation costs from the Los Angeles Unified School District. Last week, the Southern California News Group published a profile of a 16-year-old foster youth named Alex.

