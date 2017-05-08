Jury Awards $620,000 to Victim of Long Beach Police Brutality
Last week, longtime Long Beach, California resident, Ray Webb, finally received justice. In October 2011, Mr. Webb was attacked by four officers, and hospitalized for two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC