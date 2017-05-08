Jury Awards $620,000 to Victim of Lon...

Jury Awards $620,000 to Victim of Long Beach Police Brutality

Last week, longtime Long Beach, California resident, Ray Webb, finally received justice. In October 2011, Mr. Webb was attacked by four officers, and hospitalized for two days.

