ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern California, including 8 in Long Beach

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations officers make an arrest during a five-day expanded enforcement operation targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested nearly 190 people in Southern California - including eight in Long Beach - in a five-day operation that targeted “public safety threats,” including criminal foreign nationals, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives, authorities announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.