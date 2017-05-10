How one playwright beat the odds with play premiering in Long Beach

When: Opens 8 p.m. tonight with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through May 28. Additional 8 p.m. show May 25. Kevin Daly's latest play started out as one of about 200 submissions for Panndora Productions' annual Festival of New Works, which presents readings of five new plays selected from a couple of hundred entries submitted each year. It was read in front of a Long Beach audience with minimal staging to get audience and cast feedback, as well as input from critics to help further develop the piece.

