How one playwright beat the odds with...

How one playwright beat the odds with play premiering in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

When: Opens 8 p.m. tonight with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through May 28. Additional 8 p.m. show May 25. Kevin Daly's latest play started out as one of about 200 submissions for Panndora Productions' annual Festival of New Works, which presents readings of five new plays selected from a couple of hundred entries submitted each year. It was read in front of a Long Beach audience with minimal staging to get audience and cast feedback, as well as input from critics to help further develop the piece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 7 hr Stuart Perry 3,633
Review: Aquarium of the Pacific 18 hr AQUARIUM OF THE P... 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Downey city planner William Davis calls it a ca... Thu concerned res 1
News Newborn left at Paramount fire station (Oct '09) Thu Marvvin 30
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 9:50AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC