How LBCC is planing to use unspent bond funds
The $850 million bond that was approved by Long Beach voters in June for infrastructure upgrades at Long Beach City College has yet to be spent, though the timetable on the extensive master plan detailing forthcoming projects is underway. Stacey Toda, spokeswoman for the college, said that, “We are still fairly early in the game,” but that everything was moving along according to the plan.
