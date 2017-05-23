How did whales get so big?
Millions of years ago, whales went from merely big to massive. Now, a group of researchers think they know how these gentle giants got so gigantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Is my boyfriend gay for wanting sex with me and... (May '15)
|3 hr
|Davidtingler
|17
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|May 21
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 21
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
|playa 13
|May 18
|Ladron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC