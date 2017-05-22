Here Are the 5 Cheapest Rental Neighborhoods in L.A.
Of course, there are still a few pockets of the city that are relatively more affordable. After crunching data from its 2017 L.A. listings through mid-May, the folks at Apartment List have come up with a list of the city's five least expensive neighborhoods for two-bedroom rentals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|G rag
|691
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Paul J Ackerman
|3,634
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Sat
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 20
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|playa 13
|May 18
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC