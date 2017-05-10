Gunman misses intended victim in Long Beach shooting along Shoreline Drive
Police said they got a call about the gunfire in the 300 block of Shoreline Drive around 9:56 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers discovered that a man had reportedly fled after firing at another man in the area, Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.
