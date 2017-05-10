Group of sharks off coast prompts ano...

Group of sharks off coast prompts another advisory in Long Beach

A great white shark photographed near a 22-mile-long volcanic land mass 150 miles west of Baja California. Officials in Long Beach issued another advisory Wednesday warning beachgoers that a shark had been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast - this time, a few of them.

