From the Archives: 1946 Navy light show
May 26, 1946: The lights of Navy craft throw a 40-minute display into night sky above Long Beach Los Angeles Harbor as Foreign Trade Week comes to close. May 26, 1946: The lights of Navy craft throw a 40-minute display into night sky above Long Beach Los Angeles Harbor as Foreign Trade Week comes to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|6 hr
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Sos
|688
|playa 13
|Thu
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC