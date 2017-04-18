From the Archives: 1946 Navy light show

From the Archives: 1946 Navy light show

Read more: Los Angeles Times

May 26, 1946: The lights of Navy craft throw a 40-minute display into night sky above Long Beach Los Angeles Harbor as Foreign Trade Week comes to close. May 26, 1946: The lights of Navy craft throw a 40-minute display into night sky above Long Beach Los Angeles Harbor as Foreign Trade Week comes to close.

