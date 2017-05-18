Four LGBTQ leaders in Long Beach inducted into Equality Plaza at Harvey Milk Park

From left, Ron Sylvester, Denise Penn, Mayor Robert Garcia, Pat Crosby and Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez cut the rainbow birthday cake as they gathered for the 5th annual Harvey Milk Equality Plaza induction ceremony. The day before the Long Beach Pride Festival, officials on Friday honored the newest inductees to Equality Plaza at Harvey Milk Promenade Park downtown.

