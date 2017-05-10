Flexi-Van, DCLI to Start Chassis Pool...

Flexi-Van, DCLI to Start Chassis Pool in Port of New York-New Jersey

Chassis providers Flexi-Van Leasing and Direct ChassisLink Inc. will launch a "pool of pools" beginning June 1, offering trucking companies shared chassis at the Port of New York and New Jersey. But the largest provider in the Northeast - Trac Intermodal - won't contribute chassis to the pool, and the trucking community remains cautious because some important questions remain unanswered.

