Find out when Ozomatli is scheduled t...

Find out when Ozomatli is scheduled to play a free concert in North Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Ozomatli, the Los Angeles-based band that recently completed a new album titled Nonstop: Mexico → Jamaica , is scheduled to headline the sixth annual Uptown Jazz Festival on June 24 in Houghton Park in Long Beach. Ozomatli is an eclectic band whose members have blended the sounds of Latin music, hip-hop and other musical styles - not to mention the English and Spanish languages - over the course of a career that goes back to 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 6 hr Frank Leoheo 8
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) Mon parand 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Sun G rag 691
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun Paul J Ackerman 3,634
playa 13 May 18 Ladron 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC