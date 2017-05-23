Find out when Ozomatli is scheduled to play a free concert in North Long Beach

Ozomatli, the Los Angeles-based band that recently completed a new album titled Nonstop: Mexico → Jamaica , is scheduled to headline the sixth annual Uptown Jazz Festival on June 24 in Houghton Park in Long Beach. Ozomatli is an eclectic band whose members have blended the sounds of Latin music, hip-hop and other musical styles - not to mention the English and Spanish languages - over the course of a career that goes back to 1995.

