Fight between CSULB students ends in stabbing near campus housing
A Cal State Long Beach student was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another student near an off-campus housing complex Monday, according to authorities. Police said they learned of the attack around 3:15 p.m. when officers were told about a woman who'd been stabbed and taken to a local hospital.
