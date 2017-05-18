Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $23 Per Share
The quarterly dividend is payable on June 30, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2017. The declaration represents F&M's 492nd dividend payment, including special dividends.
